Boil water advisory in effect for Winnsboro, Ridgeway, Jenkinsville due to power outage

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Residents of Winnsboro, Ridgeway, and Jenkinsville are under a boil water advisory due to a power outage at their water plant.
The advisory also affects Mid-County Water Company customers in District 2, including Highway 321 South, Landis Road, Reservoir Road, Highway 213, Kincaid Bridge Road, Kelly Miller Road, Kelly Miller Road, Highway 269, West Peach Road, Little Cedar Creek Road, Charming Circle and Candlewood.
While the advisory does not include Blythewood, any residents near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
The advisory affects almost 7,000 people.
Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
Officials with the Town of Winnsboro say the reservoir area is still proving to be very difficult, with several poles broken, and lines having fallen into water. However, additional contract crews are coming in to assist with getting the power back on.