Bojangles closing stores in the Midlands Monday to 'give workers a break'

Almost all locations in the Midlands will be shut down for a day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Most Bojangles restaurants around the Midlands will close for two of the next three Mondays to give their workers a break, according to the company.

The Charlotte-based chicken chain announced the will be closing all company-owned stores on Monday, August 30 and Monday, September 13. The company says that will give 8,000 crew members a "well-deserved break."

“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” said Bojangles CEO Jose Armario. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”

The closings will affect 25 stores in the Midlands. To see the full list, click here. The stores will close at their normal times on Sunday and reopen at their normal times on Tuesday.

The company acknowledges the labor shortages in the service industry and other stresses have put a strain on their employees. They add they apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.