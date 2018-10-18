Lexington, SC (WLTX)- A Lexington man has been arrested early Thursday morning after a Wednesday evening shooting.

He's 18-year-old Christian Jeral Williams of Gaston. Investigators say he was arrested around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on South Lake Drive near Industrial Boulevard after an anonymous tip.

UPDATE (2/2) - An anonymous tip lead officers to find Christian Willams on South Lake Drive near Industrial Blvd in the @TownLexingtonSC.



Thank you to everyone who shared social media posts and also to the local media who assisted in getting this information out quickly. pic.twitter.com/gL4fT0IDNL — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 18, 2018

Police were searching for Williams in connection to a shooting around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Town and Country Apartments on Roberts Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

K-9 officers, along with SLED, helped in the search for the suspect, who ran after the shooting. Police asked residents in the area to be vigilant and lock their doors as they searched the area.

ALERT - Officers have responded to the 300 block of Roberts Street in response to a shooting incident.



Officers, along with K-9 and SLED air support, are searching the area for a black male, approximately 18 years of age, with a white t-shirt and red pants. pic.twitter.com/t2E7xRUfYE — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 17, 2018

Williams was denied bond Thursday for several charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

© 2018 WLTX