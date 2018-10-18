Lexington, SC (WLTX)- A Lexington man has been arrested early Thursday morning after a Wednesday evening shooting.
He's 18-year-old Christian Jeral Williams of Gaston. Investigators say he was arrested around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on South Lake Drive near Industrial Boulevard after an anonymous tip.
Police were searching for Williams in connection to a shooting around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Town and Country Apartments on Roberts Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
K-9 officers, along with SLED, helped in the search for the suspect, who ran after the shooting. Police asked residents in the area to be vigilant and lock their doors as they searched the area.
Williams was denied bond Thursday for several charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.