Lexington, SC (WLTX) -- Bond has been denied for a man charged in connection to a fatal hit and run on June 22nd.

The SC Highway Patrol says a tip lead them to 33 year old Kyle Roach who they arrested yesterday.

Tijhee Djon Salley, 19, of Lexington was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Saturday the 23rd as a result of traumatic injuries, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say Salley was riding his bicycle along YMCA Road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

Roach is in the Lexington County jail.

