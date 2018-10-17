Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police say the man who barricaded himself inside a home was taken into custody peacefully Wednesday night.

The standoff, which lasted about five hours, took place at 200 Coventry Drive, which is off Sunset Boulevard. Officers say they arrived at the home around 3 p.m. Wednesday to serve 28-year-old Matthew Johns a series of warrants related to traffic offenses.

"These are traffic offenses, said said Cpl. Cameron Mortenson with the Lexington Police Department. "He's essentially making a big deal about traffic offenses that we would like to take care of it with a simple arrest."

Officers had gotten information that Johns was inside, but when they tried to get him to come out, they got no response. A perimeter was then set up and additional officers came to the scene. A crisis negotiator was also brought in, and officials say they made contact with the man by telephone.

After receiving no results during the exchange, emergency service teams deployed gas and apprehended Johns, who they say suffered no injuries.

He was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center and charged with failure to stop for blue light, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a collision, driving under suspension (second offense) and possession on methamphetamine. Johns received a $41,710 bond, as well as GPS monitoring.

