Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - An Elgin man who deputies describe as a "career criminal" is in custody after a series of alleged vehicle thefts.

After receiving several stolen vehicle reports in May, specifically Ford F-250 trucks, a Kershaw County patrol officer spotted a Ford F-250 parked on the side of Highway 1, pulling a dump trailer. The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Geavontay Lamar Mills, fled the scene leaving the trailer behind and leading deputies on a car pursuit. He eventually escaped on foot.

Investigators were able to recover the F-250, which was reported stolen out of York County, and use it to obtain physical and electronic evidence. That evidence allowed investigators to identify Mills, as well as find his location.

During a search of Mill's residence on October 29, investigators recovered another Ford F-250 reported stolen from Martinsville, Virginia, along with three handguns. Mills was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center and received a $105,000 bond.

Mills is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle greater than $10,000.00, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle (enhancement), two counts of grand larceny, two counts of unlawful entry into enclosed places, failure to stop for blue light, receiving stolen goods (enhancement) and receiving/selling vehicle with falsified VIN.

However, deputies believe Mills, who has an extensive criminal record, is involved with other incidents in Richland County and Rock Hill.

“Geavontay Mills is a serial thief who is also the prime suspect in numerous vehicle and trailer thefts in other counties,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews.

