COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chef and owner Scott Hall has called it quits for his Bone-In Barbeque restaurant.

The restaurant, one of the first businesses to open at the BullStreet property right next to the Fireflies stadium, has closed its doors for good.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2018, made an announcement at the beginning of February that they would be shifting from a full-service restaurant to concentrating on catering and meals during minor league Fireflies games.

However, Hall confirmed on Monday that he was closing the restaurant for good but that they would still be offering their catering services in the Midlands.