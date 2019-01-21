COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual King Day at the Dome rally at South Carolina's capitol building featured two U.S. Senators talked about as possible presidential contenders, as the primary process appears to be getting underway in the state.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were two of the featured speakers at the King Day event, which celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. It's organized by the South Carolina Conference of the NAACP.

But as it has in election years, the event may have been a platform for some of those vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. While Sanders and Booker haven't announced if they're running yet, many believe that's going to happen. (Sanders is technically an independent, but as he did in 2016, any run he makes would be for the Democratic nomination).

Both highlighted what they say are inequalities in the American system that leave the poor and minorities out of the prosperity of the county.

Booker told the audience, estimated at over 2,500, that people are dissatisfied with what they see right now in America.

"We are giving tax breaks to millionaires and billionaires but so many working Americans find themselves with month at the end of their money than money at the end of their month," Booker said.

He urged the crowd to get involved.

"This is not a time for us to rest in our country, the work is not done, the dream still demands, the call of our country is still loud," Booker added.

Sanders called for universal voting rights, healthcare, tuition-free public college, a $15 minimum wage, and more affordable housing.

"We are going to change the national priorities of this country so that in this country justice rings out for all that every American regardless of the color of his skin regardless of whether he or she is rich or poor so we can have the quality of life that all human beings deserve," Sanders said.

Sanders criticized President Trump, saying the president is trying to divide Americans up.

But Sanders and Booker are just the first of a wave of Democrats who are set to come into the state, which is the First in the South primary next year and is considered an important foothold in the race for the nomination. On Wednesday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren stops into Columbia for an event at Columbia College, and on Friday, California Senator Kamala Harris has a public event with the AKA sorority.

Warren has opened an exploratory committee to run, and Harris announced she is running just Monday morning.

The day began at 8:30 a.m. with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street.

Following the prayer service, participants gathered to march together to State House for the rally. Booker and Sanders were toward the front of that line.

King Day began in 2000 to call for the removal of the Confederate flag from the top of the South Carolina State House. Over the years, it's been a forum for leaders to point out what they feel are disparities in America involving race and poverty.

Here is the full list of speakers from the event.

RALLY PROGRAM – 10:15 AM

Presiding: Mr. Henry Griffin, 4th Vice President, SCNAACP

Invocation: Rt. Rev. Bishop Hermon Yoos, Presiding Bishop, South Carolina Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church

"Lift Ev'ry and Sing": Audience

Welcome: Mrs. Brenda Murphy, President, SCNAACP

Greetings: Hon. Mr. Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina & President, U.S. Conference of Mayors

Greetings: Rev. Nelson Rivers, Charity Missionary Baptist Church, North Charleston, South Carolina

Greetings: Hon. Mr. Spencer Scott, Most Worshipful Grand Master, Prince Hall Grand Lodge of South Carolina

Performance: Fairfield Central High School Honors Choir, Winnsboro, South Carolina

Offertory Appeal: Rev. Dorene Boular, Indian Land AME Zion Church

Greetings: Sis. Linda Owens Neal, Grand Worthy Matron, Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star

Greetings: Mrs. Sue Berkowitz, Executive Director, South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center

Greetings: Mr. J.T. McLawhorn, President and CEO, Columbia Urban League

Greetings: Mr. Tyler McBride, President, South Carolina Youth & College Division NAACP

Performance: Fairfield Central High School Honors Choir, Winnsboro, South Carolina

Greetings: Mr. Charles W. Davenport, Imperial Potentate, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order of Noble Mystic Shrine of North and South America

Greetings: Rev. Blake Hart, President, South Carolina Christian Action Council

Greetings: Ms. Shaundra Young Scott, Esquire, ACLU South Carolina

Introduction of Speakers: Mr. Jamie Harrison, Associate Chair & Counselor Democratic Party

Remarks: Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, SC House District 66

Remarks: Senator Cory Booker, United States Senator from New Jersey

Remarks: Senator Bernie Sanders, United States Senator from Vermont

Performance: Allen University Gospel Choir, Columbia, South Carolina

Greetings: Ms. Sherry East, President, South Carolina Education Association

Greetings: Ms. Lynn Teague, Vice-President for Issues and Action, League of Women Voters of South Carolina

Performance: Allen University Gospel Choir, Columbia, South Carolina

Prayer for Unity and Peace: Rev. Amari Hooker, Emmanuel & St. Matthew UMC Churches

Remarks: Mr. Kevin Myles, Director, NAACP Southeast Region

Benediction: Rev. Jeff Liebmann, Pastor, Unitarian Universalist Congregation