Bookmobile to soon be rolling through Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — A bookmobile will soon be rolling through Calhoun County.

“I feel that there are some residents that are not able to get to the library and this way we are able to take the library to them," said Calhoun County Public Library outreach coordinator Wendy Arends.

Arends says age, disability, and transportation issues are some of the barriers preventing people from coming to the library's physical location in St. Matthews.

“We figured going to where the children are, the older ones that have a difficult time getting to the library," she said.

The bookmobile is funded with help from Calhoun County, the Dee and Joy Buyck Carpenter Trust, and a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the South Carolina State Library.

“We are so excited to have the bookmobile and bring it to our community. Let our community experience the bookmobile," said Arends.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the bookmobile on September 24.

Starting in October, the bookmobile will be scheduled to make stops at the Early Learning Academy, the Council on Aging, and local daycares.

There are plans to have story times at the local daycares and also work with homeschooling programs.

Depending on the turnout, they will determine other locations for stops throughout the county.