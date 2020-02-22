FLORENCE, S.C. — A plant that produces bottle water is planning to locate in South Carolina, bringing about 70 jobs to the Florence area.

California-based Niagara Bottling says it hopes to open its new plant just off Interstate 95 by the winter of 2021. The company said it is investing $70 million in the facility.

Niagara Bottling said in a statement Florence's location along I-95 along with the infrastructure in the business park where it will build the plant influenced the decision.

