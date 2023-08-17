This t-shirt may help identify a man found dead at a Lexington County motel. Have you seen it before?

The coroner estimates the body had been there for two to three weeks.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner is releasing new information, including a picture of a t-shirt, in an effort to identify a man found dead in an abandoned motel.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said the man's body was found on August 14, 2023 shortly after 7 p.m. at the old Motel 6 on Burning Tree Drive in Lexington County. The motel shut down for good back on March 1.

The body was found in the bathroom of one of the rooms of the hotel. She estimates the body had been there for two to three weeks.

She said a preliminary autopsy report found no apparent injuries to the body but the cause of death will remain pending until toxicology reports come back.

Fisher said the person is a probable white male, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a grey and white Adidas shoes with white soles, and no socks. He had long hair that could be brown or greyish in color that could have been pulled back in a hair tie. She said his facial hair appears to have been long and unkept.

The man was wearing a t-shirt with a Batman symbol on the front with skulls. Fisher released a picture of the shirt.