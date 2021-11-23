x
Bountiful Harvest event distributes holiday food boxes in Lexington

150 Greg's Groceries holiday food boxes were packed and distributed in Lexington on Tuesday.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department teamed up with Serve & Connect to hold their annual Bountiful Harvest Event on Tuesday. 

Officers packed 150 Greg's Groceries holiday food boxes at the Icehouse Amphitheater Pavilion. The holiday food boxes were then distributed to community members starting at 11 a.m.

There was also a catered sit-down meal from Catch Seafood for those who stopped by.

Organizers say the focus is on supporting those in need, while connecting neighbors with neighbors.

Our Serve & Connect Greg’s Groceries holiday food boxes are packed and we’re ready to serve our greater Town of Lexington, SC community at 11:00 a.m. with a hot catered lunch from Catch Seafood Steakhouse Oyster Bar. Stop by for a holiday food box, meet our community partners, and have lunch with our officers. #BuildingAPartnership #ServeAndConnect #GregsGroceries

Posted by Lexington Police Department on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday's event was the fourth annual Bountiful Harvest event. We're told that food boxes from the first three years help feed more than 10,000 people over the holidays.

