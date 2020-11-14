Boxer Bash raises money to rescue more pups

Dog lovers got together Saturday to raise money for medical bills for Carolina Boxer Rescue.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local non-profit Carolina Boxer Rescue has saved over 3,500 dogs in their almost 20 years of operation.

Saturday, they held a fundraiser in Columbia to help raise money for medical bills for the dogs they save.

Dogs big and small got together at The Hunter Gatherer Hangar along with their humans for the first-ever Soda City Boxer Bash.

“We adopt out boxers to North Carolina, South Carolina, parts of Virginia and parts of Georgia," says Co-Director Cricket Poston. "We pull boxers from shelters, we pull boxers from owner surrenders, strays and everything else.”

When a boxer comes to this group, they take care of all of their medical bills in order to get them ready to rehome.

“All of the proceeds that are raised,100% will go to medical bills," said Poston. "When we bring a boxer in from a shelter or a bad situation we take care of all medical bills. We make sure they’re up to date on all of their shots, we spay and neuter them and if they’re heartworm positive we treat for heartworms or any other medical needs they might have.”

All funds raised from vendors, contests and downright cuteness will go back into rescuing these lovable pups.

“Our goal is one day we can’t find a boxer in a shelter or someone surrendering them," Poston adds. “We are their voice because they can’t speak for themselves and the more boxers we are able to save, the better the world will be!”