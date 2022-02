Investigators say the boy's mother told officers her son found the gun inside a SUV and shot himself.

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Police say a 5-year-old boy found a gun inside a vehicle in Beaufort and shot himself in the head.

Beaufort Police say the boy was taken to a hospital in Charleston in critical conditional after the Sunday shooting.

