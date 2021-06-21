x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

6-year-old Columbia boy drowns on Lake Monticello

The child is the second death on the lake in the last week.
Credit: WLTX

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A six-year-boy has drowned in Fairfield County's Lake Monticello.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill released the name of the child as Jullian Thomas-Smith of Columbia. 

Officers say he went into the water on Monday, June 14. He was taken from the scene by Fairfield County EMS to Providence Fairfield Emergency Department. He was then transported to Prisma Health Richland.

The boy died on June 16.

The details of what led up to the drowning were not immediately available. The accident is being investigated by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

RELATED: 8 injured in separate boat crashes on Lake Murray during Memorial Day weekend

This is the second death reported at the lake over the last week. On Saturday, June 19, a 19-year-old died after falling off a kayak on the lake. 

RELATED: 19-year-old drowns at Lake Monticello in Fairfield County