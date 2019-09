MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Horry County police say they've found the parents of the little boy who was found wandering near Myrtle Beach with no parents.

Officers say the child was discovered around 2:45 Monday at Myrtle Ridge Drive and Drawbridge Drive outside of Conway. They say there were no signs of any adults.

But less than an hour later, officers say community tips helped them find the parent and identify the boy.

Officers did not offer up further details on the situation.