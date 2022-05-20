West Columbia boy scout creates recycling bins for fishermen

Nathan Burnett created six stations along the Congaree River with his own money and some help from DNR, the City of West Columbia and local contractors.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've been out to the West Columbia Riverwalk along the Congaree River this week, chances are you've seen new recycling stations.

There are six of them designed to hold fishing wire and fishing line debris.

Turns out, a local boy-scout created them.

Nathan Burnett is a fisherman himself.

"This time of year, especially down there, it's very highly sought out and fished because of the striped bass in the river, said Nathan Burnett, Eagle Scout from Columbia's Troop 8. "Just to keep that out of the waterways and keep the water way more clean, feels good to have that."

Nathan had some had some help.

The City of west Columbia took care of the metal posts, contractors donated the PVC tubes and he bought the plaques on the bottom of the stations.

"I had to reach out to DNR and get these stickers for them, and they sent me those, and I bought all the stainless bolts and washers and concrete," Nathan said.

The City of West Columbia told News 19 they never would never have thought of this concept.

"For them to come up with new ideas, eyes from the outside looking in, 'Hey, what could we do different? What could we add to help make your parks and things better?' It's a huge asset, and it's also rewarding to work with these young people," said Jamie Hook, assistant city administrator of public operations.