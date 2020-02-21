SPRINGDALE, S.C. — Officials announced Tuesday that a neighbor killed missing Cayce child Faye Swetlik before killing himself three days later.

Now, the Town of Springdale is remembering her by distributing memorial bracelets at the Sprindale Town Hall and Police Department.

The colors pink and purple cover her name on the bracelets. Pink and purple are the colors Swetlik's family is using to remember her.

The town's effort to remember Faye Swetlik follows other community gestures. Swetlik was a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School, and people mourned her death by placing balloons and stuffed animals at the front of the school. A public memorial will take place Friday at 7:00 p.m., and her family has donated stuffed animals to a children's hospital in her memory.

RELATED: Faye Swetlik's classmates get shirts to honor her memory

RELATED: Family of Faye Swetlik donates stuffed animals to children's hospital

RELATED: Airport High Students paint rocks in honor of Faye Marie Swetlik