100 year-old train depot to become home for events

The goal is to open the event venue to the public on March 15.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The oldest railroad junction in the world is in Branchville, SC according to Branchville Mayor Frank Dickson.

Its train depot is over 100 years old and is now being transformed into an event venue.

“I want to put our price of this event venue against any around that will hold 130 people," said Dickson.

Orangeburg County residents will pay $350 to rent the space for an event. People outside of the country will pay $450.

County residents are being offered the opportunity to rent at a lower rate because the county's fourth penny sales tax helped to fund the remodeling.

“It gives them a chance to come in, they’ll see the building, but they gotta come through Branchville to see it and it gives a chance to show off at that time too," he said.

According to Dickson, the project will cost the town about half a million dollars to complete.

The venue will be used for weddings, family reunions, and class reunions. Dickson says there is even a possibility the venue will host this year's high school prom.

Susan Withrow who owns The Churn, a restaurant right down the street from the venue.

“It’s good for them to bring it out. It helps bring the community back together and builds things up so it’s real good," said Withrow.

Currently, the town is finalizing landscaping around the property. They have already began setting up tables and chairs inside the building.