SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter County is offering free clinical breast exams on Tuesday, October 22.

The exams are for non-insured women in the Sumter community who are 40 years old or older. Screenings will be held on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Prisma Health Tuomey Cancer Treatment Center at 130 N. Washington St.

The breast exam will be followed by a mammogram if needed. To make an appointment, call 803-774-9398.

Breast cancer is a leading cause of premature death among women in this country. According to the American Cancer Society, screenings improve the chances that breast cancer can be found early and treated successfully.

For more information about other community health screenings offered by Prisma Health, click here.