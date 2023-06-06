It's breeding season for alligators on Lake Marion

According to SCDNR, there are an estimated 100,000 alligators statewide and the conditions on Lake Marion support a healthy population.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Alligator hunters across the state are entering the lottery for this upcoming hunting season in September. Lake Marion is the state's largest lake, where many of the reptiles can be spotted during the warmer months.

This is because it's their breeding season.

“We get people all the time that have moved here in the winter and have never seen an alligator and then suddenly there are alligators seemingly everywhere and then that is because they’ve been hibernating over the winter and now it’s spring and they’re looking for mates," said South Carolina Department of Natural Resources alligator project leader Morgan Hart.

According to the agency, there are an estimated 100,000 alligators statewide and the conditions on Lake Marion support a healthy population. Hart says this is due to clean water, a healthy fish population, and plenty of places they can breed and hide.

Captain David Hilton is a charter boat captain at Bell's Marina in Eutawville. He takes fishermen on the Santee Cooper lakes, and occasionally spots them on the water.

“I’ve gotten real close to it, especially in the boat," said Hilton, “Right around this area here is a prone area for them and between here and the backwater ponds is where the gators hang out at.”

According to SCDNR, there has also been an increased interest for alligator hunting. Last year, the agency received more than 9,000 applications and that number is growing.