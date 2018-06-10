Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The U.S. Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, after a difficult and contentious confirmation process. The final vote was 50-48, one of the closest votes for a justice in U.S. history.

Almost as soon as the vote was announced, South Carolina political leaders began reacting.

One of Kavanaugh's most ardent supporters during the process was South Carolina's senior senator, Lindsey Graham. Graham is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the body that held the hearings. A week and a half ago, as accusations of sexual assault were leveled against Kavanaugh, he gave a blistering speech criticizing Democrats for their role in the process.

When the vote was announced, Graham declared victory on his Twitter account, stating 'I'm not tired of winning.......Victory!"

"Brett Kavanaugh is exactly the right person, at the right time to serve of the Supreme Court," Graham wrote. "A conservative jurist. A good man with the background and experience worthy of this high honor. Thank you Susan Collins (awesome), Senator Flake (consistent), Senator Grassley (fair and steady), Senator McConnell (smart and strategic) and finally thank you President @realDonaldTrump for the good judgment in selecting Judge Kavanaugh and the toughness and determination to stick by his side and see it through to Victory!"

Sen. Tim Scott also voted in favor of Kavanaugh.

“One of the greatest honors of my life is being able to serve the people of South Carolina in the United States Senate," Scott wrote. "Today, once again, history called on the Senate to fulfill the duties given to us by the Constitution—to advise and consent on a Supreme Court nomination. I proudly voted to confirm judge Brett Kavanaugh to the highest court in the land and look forward to seeing him sworn in as the court’s ninth justice.

Nothing from the FBI report I read myself corroborates any of the allegations laid out against Judge Kavanagh. I have full faith in expectation that Judge Kavanagh will continue his sterling thirteen-year judicial record of integrity, impartiality, fairness, a devotion to the rule of law, and honoring the founding father’s original constitutional intent.

Congratulations, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.“

And President Trump also took to Twitter to congratulate the new justice, calling the vote "very exciting."

"I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will officially be sworn in. Very exciting."

