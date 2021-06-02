Sumter police searching for missing man

Brian Issac Wilson, 41, was last seen Monday.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in over two days.

Brian Issac Wilson, 41, was riding a black and purple mountain bike when he left his home around 11 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.

Wilson was wearing baggy blue jeans, red and white shoes and a green shirt with red and brown stripes. He is known to wear a straw hat and is normally seen riding in the Broad Street area.