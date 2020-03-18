SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in several days by her family.

Officers say Brianna West was discovered missing by a guardian on March 14.

They add that she may be a runaway. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 200 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what she was wearing at the time she left home.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 immediately. Always dial 911 in case of an emergency.