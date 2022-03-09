Summerton hosts unveiling of Briggs vs. Elliott historical park

The park will honor the petitioners, plaintiffs and leaders who fought to end segregation

SUMMERTON, S.C. — A piece of history is now prominently displayed in Clarendon County, as the Briggs vs. Elliott Historical Park was unveiled.

The Briggs v. Elliott case helped in the fight to desegregate America's schools. The lawsuit was eventually grouped in with the landmark Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision that abolished segregation in schools.

Hundreds of community members, families of those involved in Briggs vs. Elliott, and neighbors of the town came out to see the unveiling.

"We started this in 2017, the concept was just to put one monument but it turned into what you see here," said Robert McFadden, President of the Summerton Community Action Group. "We were determined to recognize those plaintiffs, petitioners, and leaders who did the stuff they did in the Briggs v. Elliott case."

This history means everything to this community, and McFadden says that's why it's needed.

"These people have to be recognized, and they are being recognized," he added. ""It was excitement that we finally go it done from the inception of it we had a vision but didn't know how it was going to work out, but we we're excited we finally got it done," he adds.

South Carolina U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who was the keynote speaker told News19 that the marker plays an important role "It's a very significant reminder, not of just the country's history is but the role that this community played in that history."