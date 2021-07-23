300 new jobs coming to Orangeburg County after bedding company moves in

The company will be located at 3771 Cameron Road in Orangeburg, which is right off Interstate 26.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bedding company plans to open a plant in Orangeburg County, a move the state says will create 300 new jobs.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced Friday that BRN Sleep Products has announced plans to create a facility in Orangeburg County. It represents a $4.3 million investment.

The Turkish-based company "specializes in the manufacturing and assembly of mattresses and bases as well as marketing, distribution and sale of bed products."

The company will be located at 3771 Cameron Road in Orangeburg, which is right off Interstate 26, just four miles north of the Orangeburg exit.

“Foreign direct investment is a crucial element of South Carolina’s business environment, and we are excited that BRN Sleep Products has joined the roster of international firms that have decided to call South Carolina home," Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey III said in a statement.

“As the industry leader in innovative bedding solutions, we are beyond excited for the opportunity to invest in both South Carolina and the United States. We look forward to growing with Orangeburg and the surrounding communities.” -BRN Sleep Products Owner Berna Gözbaşı said.

Neither the Commerce Department nor the company said when they hope to be up and running fully. But people who are interested in applying for work there should email hr@brnbed.com.