Interstate 20 crash near Broad River Road in Columbia blocks traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash is blocking traffic along part of Interstate 20 in Columbia Wednesday night.

The crash took place at mile marker 65, which is the Broad River Road exit. The SCDOT's Twitter site said all lanes were blocked eastbound at that location.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. Troopers haven't said yet what they think started the collision.

The Highway Patrol said there were no serious injuries.