Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Broad River Road in Chapin has reopened after a house fire closed the road Friday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Broad River Road near the 11700 block was closed to traffic just before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning and fire officials are asked drivers to avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officials tweeted that the road was reopened.

Officials say the home was unoccupied and no injuries are reported.

