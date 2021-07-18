Coroner identifies person who died in ATV crash at local off-road park

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County coroner has identified a man who died after an off-road vehicle went into a pond and the rider didn't resurface on Saturday evening.
Kershaw County Coroner David West said the accident occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Broken Nut Off-Road Park in the Jefferson area of the county.
West said the rider of the four-wheeler, identified as 30-year-old Corey Van Goodnough of the Taxahaw area of Lancaster County, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Van Goodnough will undergo an autopsy on Tuesday to help answer questions surrounding his official cause of death. Additional details have not yet been released.