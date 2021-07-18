Coroner identifies person who died in ATV crash at local off-road park

Authorities said the victim didn't resurface after going into a pond at Broken Nut Off-Road Park on Saturday night.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County coroner has identified a man who died after an off-road vehicle went into a pond and the rider didn't resurface on Saturday evening.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said the accident occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Broken Nut Off-Road Park in the Jefferson area of the county.

West said the rider of the four-wheeler, identified as 30-year-old Corey Van Goodnough of the Taxahaw area of Lancaster County, was pronounced dead at the scene.