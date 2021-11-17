Brookdale Elementary School hosts canned food drive for families in need

Why Not Young Lives is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about mental health, hosts book drives, and offers scholarships to students. Executive direct

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Non-profit organization "Why Not Young Lives" has partnered with Brookdale Elementary School to put canned foods in the hands of local families in need.

“It feels awesome," said student Kai Ryant.

Ryant is a fourth grader at Brookdale Elementary and is a part of one of ten families who has already received food from the drive.

“I appreciate 'Why Not Young Lives' and Brookdale for giving me a box of food cans to take home with me for the Thanksgiving break," said Ryant.

The organization is a non profit that spreads awareness about mental health, hosts book drives, and offers scholarships to students. Executive director David Williams is a teacher at Brookdale and brought the food drive to the school.

“We wanna ensure that with the Thanksgiving break, our families that we can help will be able to have a great holiday and make sure that they are fed and safe," said Williams.

They received food donations from community members, students, and staff. However, they are openly accepting donations from everyone.

“We might think it’s a simple canned goods, or a simple pack of noodles, but that pack of noodles and that canned good can go a long way for these families that are in need," said Williams.