AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A brother and sister were killed ten days apart in separate accidents according to the Aiken County coroner.

According to the coroners office, on April 10 Janiyah Edwards, 5, of Springfield was struck and killed by an SUV while playing in front of her home on Windsor road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, just ten days later on April 20, a fire swept through the Edward's moblie home on Windsor road and Jayshaun Edwards, 3, her brother was found dead inside after the fire was extinguished.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT team is continuing the investigation in the the fatal car accident and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire and the death of Jayshaun Edwards.