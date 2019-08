LEXINGTON, S.C. — The brush fire along I-20 in Lexington near the Pelion exit is under control.

Lexington firefighters are just hitting a few hot spots.

Lexington County Fire Safety units were on the scene of a woods fire along I-20 near the 55 mile marker earlier this afternoon.

An early tweet says that drivers should take their time and expect delays. Drivers are still going a bit slow to look at what the fire has done. But traffic is moving.