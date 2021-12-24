Lexington restaurant looks forward to being open on Christmas Day

Bubba’s Biscuit will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Owner, Arif Rizvi and his staff at Bubba’s Biscuit are gearing up for what they expect to be a wonderful Christmas Day of business.

Rizvi said he wants to provide the dining out option to those traveling, those who can’t cook, or those who work on Saturday.

People will have the option to dine-in or take their food to-go.

"It’s more of a fork and knife affair, with so many different toppings that you’ll be like it’s Christmas in my mouth right now," said Arif Rizvi, owner of Bubba's Biscuit Lexington.

He describes the menu options as Christmas in your mouth and even better, you can order them on Christmas day.

Not only will this local restaurant be open from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., some of the staff are getting to work before the sun rises.

"All the sausage is packaged fresh, all the sauces that we have, all the cutting of the chicken, (we're) marinating it in the fridge right now, just to get a head start tomorrow morning. Biscuits of course we have to make from scratch, all the gravies and the grits are made from scratch. It’s going to be an early morning around 4 a.m. for a few of us to get things in order," Rizvi said

The Bubba's Biscuit crew is stocking up and starting early. They say it's because that’s what you do for family.

"We have developed so many friends and they’ve become family at this point. So the idea of all these people coming in, all the family members coming in and saying hey Arif, hey chef Z, I’m so excited about that tomorrow to be actually here on Christmas Day and being able to touch so many family members right here in town," Rizvi said.

The restaurant is expecting a pretty healthy crowd too.