Buc-ee's first location in South Carolina opens. Here's what it's like inside

Buc-ee's is a massive gas station--but as those who love will tell you, it's so much more.

FLORENCE, S.C. — After months of anticipation, the first Buc-ee's store in South Carolina has opened to much fanfare, as people in the state finally get to see if the place they've heard so much about lives up to the hype.

State and local officials, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (standing near the Buc-ee Beaver mascot), cut the ribbon on the store Monday morning. The 53,000 square foot facility is located at 3390 North Williston Road in Florence at Exit 170 off Interstate 95. That position will mean it will be a highly noticeable stop on the major north-south corridor on the Eastern side of the U.S.

For those who don't know, Buc-ee's is, essentially, a massive gas station--but don't tell that to devotees of the franchise.

"You don't know what Buc-ee's is," said John Graber, the General Manager of the Florene location. "You can't describe it to anybody, you have to see itt. [Customers] are looking around like 'oh my God' what is this place. They think gas station. It's not a gas station."

The company has been expanding, opening several stores in the Southeast in recent years.

So what makes it so special? Well, before you walk in, you'll see over 120 gas pumps outside, which means the place should be handle as many people who want to fill up even during the busiest holiday seasons. And yes, they even have electric charging stations specifically for Tesla owners.

Once inside, you'll find the usual gas station items: snacks, sodas, coffee, Icees--except more of them. A whole lot more, as in all manner of chips and candy. But it's not just the usual brands: Buc-ee's has their own brand of treats including sugar-covered almonds, peanut brittle, and their own signature candy Beaver Nuggets. They also have a large supply of their own various flavors of beef jerky.

In the center of the store is the Texas Round Up station, a barbeque restaurant embedded in the middle of the masses. It has sliced port and beef brisket sandwiches, among other offerings. There's also a fudge station and a full service deli not too far away.

And if stuffing your face isn't your thing, Buc-ee's has a full on general store with all sorts of collectables (including stuffed Buc-ee's mascots), clothes, and even camping gear.

They also tout what they call the "cleanest restrooms" anywhere.

"My response to walking in the door was wow," said one awe-struck customer Monday. "To pull in the parking lot was wow."

"I'll come back again," said another. "This will be a routine stop."