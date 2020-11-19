Buc-ee's breaks ground on first South Carolina store

The Texas-based gas station and convenience store is making Florence its newest home.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A new gas station and convenience store broke ground on its South Carolina first store in the Pee Dee on Thursday.

Buc-ee's is calling Florence its new home.

Officials broke ground for the new store on Thursday with local leaders and the Governor of South Carolina expressing excitement about the new location.

“You don’t have to worry about businesses being closed in South Carolina," Governor Henry McMaster said at the ceremony, "We know how to be careful without doing that.”

The new location will be right off of interstate 95.

“This is going to be a real positive for this area. It will showcase, it will encourage people to stop take a look at what we have in South Carolina, and that’s going to result in more people wanting to invest their hundreds of millions of dollars in South Carolina," the Governor said.

Something unique about Buc-ee's is a lot of their food is made fresh on-site, including their famous beaver nuggets. Arch “Beaver” Aplin, founder of Buc-ee’s explains what these are: “Basically a puff snack, a caramel-based puff snack. They’re quite sweet and quite addictive, so I suggest you be careful when you eat them!”

The chain is also famous for it’s beef jerky and Texas BBQ. “We’re going to stick with the BBQ that we make, and we will have the Texas BBQ. We will have some local offerings for Carolina, but we also will have our Texas BBQ, as well!”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the first @bucees in South Carolina is underway in Florence Co. Gov @henrymcmaster will be giving remarks soon. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/pvd2nfDVc1 — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) November 19, 2020

Groundbreaking has begun, and the project is aiming to be completed by next Christmas. Gov. McMaster said, "We are delighted that you all are branching out and are going to be a part of our family in South Carolina.”