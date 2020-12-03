COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Budweiser team of Clydesdales will no longer be coming to Columbia for the week of St. Patrick's Day.

According to the Town of Lexington, as of Thursday, March 12, all upcoming appearances of the Clydesdales have been canceled until further notice.

The iconic horses were slated to appear in the Town of Lexington, and during the St. Patrick's Day Festival in Five Points, which has since been canceled.

