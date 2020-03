LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two bulldogs have been stolen and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department is hoping you can help.

The Lexington Sheriff's Department posted on their Facebook page that two English Bulldogs were stolen from Patricia Avenue in Pelion a few weeks ago.

If you think you have seen these dogs or might know where they are, you are encouraged to call Sgt. Treaster at 803-785-0845 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.