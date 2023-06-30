Forensic medical examination discussed during second day of defense's witness testimony for Greg Leon murder trial

Robert Tressel, a crime scene investigation and forensic medical examination expert, testified about how the victim might have been moving when he was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Bullet trajectory was the main topic of conversation on Friday in the Greg Leon murder trial as the defense called its second witness.

Leon is the Lexington County restaurant owner accused of killing his wife's lover on Valentine's Day in February 2016.

The jury heard from a crime scene investigation and forensic medical examination expert Friday morning. Robert Tressel testified about how the victim, Arturo Bravo Santos, might have been moving when the defendant allegedly shot and killed him on Feb. 14, 2016.

He was shot inside a parked vehicle occupied by Santos and Leon's wife, Rachel.

Prosecutors said Leon killed him in a pre-meditated act, but Leon testified Thursday he didn't go there to kill anyone and instead feared for his life.

Tressel used crime scene photos to show how he formed his opinion, saying that he believes Santos was sitting forward and leaning. This supports the defense's position that Leon was acting in self-defense. In his testimony, the defendant said that Santos leaned forward, and Leon thought he was reaching for a gun, so he shot him on instinct.

Last week's testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Janice Ross seemed to go against this theory, but today Tressel's analysis supported it.

Rick Hubbard, with the prosecution, used his cross-examination to point out that the defense was paying Tressel to provide the examination and did not write a report on his analysis, so there's no transparency about his methodology or findings.