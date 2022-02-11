New BullStreet renovation to house restaurant, retail space

The Laundry Building is BullStreet's oldest surviving service building, sitting on one full acre of land, adjacent to the Bakery Building near Segra Park.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Avant Holdings is restoring the Laundry Building in the BullStreet District to house restaurant, retail, and commercial office spaces.

Dating back to 1883, the Laundry Building is BullStreet's oldest surviving service building, sitting on one full acre of land, and is located adjacent to the Bakery Building near Segra Park.

Restoration efforts so far include a new standing seam metal roof skin, restoration of the historic clerestories, skylights, and the cupola. The historic exterior stairwell and original steel sash windows have been refurbished, structural reinforcements have been completed, and paint has been removed from the brick and granite windowsills.

The interior architectural design of the 15,000-square-foot building will respect its historic character with an open layout, exposed brick, vaulted ceilings with antique heart pine wood beams and trusses.