BullStreet project breaks ground on new WestLawn building

This environmentally friendly building is made from cross-laminated timber.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The BullStreet District is continuing to preserve the old while breaking ground on the new with the newest addition to the district, the environmentally friendly WestLawn Building.

“If you just stood in one place and did a 360-degree turn, you’ll see that the vision is well coming to life," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said at the groundbreaking Thursday.

Six years into the largest urban redevelopment project on the east coast has seen new business, living and sports in downtown Columbia. WestLawn is the latest business in the 250-acre development just blocks from the State House.

“Westlawn will be the first mass timber office building in the state of South Carolina," says Robert Hughes, President of Hughes Development Corp., the master developer behind the project, "It will produce 38% less carbon by its production because of the construction type. It also creates some of the most beautiful office space you can create with wood ceilings, wood walls and will create a really unique and special environment for Robinson Gray that we think will differentiate the building from others in the market and really others in the southeast.”

The almost 80,000 square foot office building will be home to law firm Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte, LLC and other businesses in the future.

“Having gone through the last 12 months not having a lot to celebrate, this really is an exciting day for us to be out here with so many people – safely of course- but to be out with so many people and celebrating this milestone," Hughes says.

The building is set to be ready in April of 2022.