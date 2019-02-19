Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a man who they say assaulted a church employee who confronted him after he broke into a church.

James Douglas Drayton, 20, is charged with first degree assault and second degree burglary, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on information deputies gathered at the scene, Drayton threw a rock through a glass door at Red Bank United Methodist Church early Monday morning and went inside to find items to steal,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “That’s when he was interrupted by a church employee coming in for work.”

Drayton then grabbed an item from the employee’s hands and struck her in the face, according to Koon.

“The woman suffered some facial injuries and was treated on the scene by EMS,” Koon said.

Deputies say they arrested Drayton after responding to a civil issue later Monday and noting he matched the description of the burglary suspect.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after being denied bond.