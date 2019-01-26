MAYESVILLE, S.C. — A $50,000 reward could be yours if you help solve a crime in Lee County.

Around 4 a.m. December 29, firefighters arrived in Mayesville to find a home at 6447 Elliott Highway nearly burned to the ground.

The family who lives in the home was out of town on vacation at the time.

After further investigation, deputies discovered the family's safe had been cut open with a grinder.

A combination of 30 long guns, shotguns and rifles were stolen out of the safe, along with silver coins and more than $50,000 in cash.

Major J.D. Dellinger of the Lee County Sheriff's Office tells us they believe that the burglars set the home on fire.

The homeowner, Rob Dinkins, tells us the plantation had been in his family for over 100 years. He says they didn't have home insurance because of the age and location of the plantation.

Dinkins says the home burned down completely, and his family lost everything except the items in their suitcases. We're told community members have been giving donations to help replace what the family lost.

Dinkins says the long guns, shotguns and rifles had sentimental value. He tells WLTX he will give $50,000 to the person who can help recover all of the stolen items, including the cash, and lead investigators to the person responsible for the crime.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and SLED are investigating the case.

You can call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip anytime at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or you can call Dinkins at 803-840-0420.