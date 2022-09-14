'Mummified' body found in Arizona home as police investigate burglary

Bullhead City police were dispatched Saturday to locate a suspected burglar. They found the burglar, plus something else.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Bullhead City police reported finding a "mummified" body inside a home that was being burglarized over the weekend.

The remains of a person were found in the bathtub of a home in the 100 block of Palm Avenue after police were dispatched to the residence Saturday morning to investigate a burglary.

Police say officers found Christine Lee Walters, 65, inside the residence rummaging through property. Investigators learned Walters had allegedly been at the same residence on Sept. 8 and stole several purses and articles of clothing.

While at the residence, police say officers located a deceased person in a mummified state who is believed to be the homeowner. It is unknown how long the body had been in the house.

Neighbors told police they had not seen their neighbor in about a year and had assumed she moved away.

Walters has been booked into jail on two counts of burglary and may face additional charges, police say.

