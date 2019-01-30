ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg couple is in custody after telling deputies a burglary "tale" that turned out to be false.

Orangeburg County deputies received a suspicious activity call about a house on Valley Drive around 5 a.m. January 14. They arrived to find 32-year-old Shelby Potynsky and 34-year-old Curtis Lucas, Jr., leaving the home.

The pair told deputies they were given permission to move items from their neighbor's home. And since the homeowner couldn't be reached, they were released.

However, the homeowner later revealed the couple didn't have permission to be inside the home, let alone remove any items. Several paintings, clothing, household items and sporting goods were all stolen from home, according to a report.

“When they were confronted, they came up with a false story as to why they were there,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “But that tale fell through when we spoke with the owner of the property.”

The suspects were located about two weeks after the incident, Potynsky at a local grocery store and Lucas at his place of work.

Both were charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny with a $75,000 cash or surety bond. A no contact order was also issued.