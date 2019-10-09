COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seven AC Flora students and a bus driver were transported to the hospital after an accident in front of the school Tuesday afternoon.

Forest Acres police say a school bus collided with a car at 3:28 p.m. on Falcon Drive in from of the school. Investigators believe the car pulled out of the parking lot and in in front of the bus, which had also just left the school, causing the bus to hit the side of the car.

Five students on the bus and two in the car were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated according to police. Six of the students and the bus driver were transported to the hospital by EMS, and the seventh student was taken by their parents, according to Richland District One officials. All of the students were Flora students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.