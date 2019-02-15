CHARLESTON, S.C. — The school district of Charleston County, South Carolina, says a shortage of school bus drivers has left some students chronically late.

The Post and Courier reported Wednesday that students in North Charleston and Mount Pleasant have missed hundreds of hours of class time due to the shortage. The district executive director of transportation, Jeff Scott, says drivers are contracted through Durham School Services.

He says the company has 351 drivers covering 364 routes despite agreeing to provide at least one driver per route. Durham hasn't met that commitment since August. The school board has said it's reconsidering its $19 million-per-year contract with Durham. Scott says the district has struggled with driver staffing for more than 20 years.