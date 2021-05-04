'Now Hiring' signs are popping up all over the state

Businesses are eager to hire people as things get back to a since of normalcy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As things start to return to normal in South Carolina, many businesses and companies are having trouble finding applicants for vacant positions.

Brian Nottingham, Labor Market Information Director for the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW), says job postings for the month of April are at the highest level they have been since 2015.

"In the Midlands, the top industry in terms of job postings is healthcare and social assistance. Followed by retail trade, then we go into professional scientific and technical services and then on from there we go into food services," said Nottingham.

He says one reason there are so many jobs are because things are getting back to normal, and more positions are opening up.

He added, "What ever we went through this last year with COVID, we seem to be getting on the back end. Obviously we've got concerns with vaccination rates but we've seen all the regulations and limitations on occupancy; everything like that has been rolled back."

The department is ramping up their services to get people employed and help businesses get back to where they need to be.

"We have partners all across the state. We have South Carolina Works offices everywhere. We've got training dollars available to help people get retooled and into a high demand family sustaining wage paying job," added Brian Nottingham.