Dillon County, SC (WLTX) - Off of 1st Avenue in Dillon Count, dozens of people had to move everything out of their homes and on to the street due to damage from flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Florence.

Many of the community members said everything in their homes was ruined.

The City of Dillon has been coming by picking up the items people no longer want or can use. Along the street there are down power lines, but people are already working on cleaning up what is left from the storm.

"I thought this wouldn't come back again. I've been through Katrina in New Orleans, but we never knew it was going to be like this around here," AJ Williams said. "Everything is crazy now, like I don't know what to do."

"We also bounce back from Hurricane Matthew, resident Jovon Alfrod said. "So yes, we are strong we'll bounce back, through the grace of God."

Even after the damage, the residents are hopeful they will rebuild and come back stronger.

Not only were some neighborhoods destroyed but roads as well. A portion of one of the biggest roadways in Dillon, Hwy. 301, was washed out after Florence came through the area.

A couples of miles of the highway is closed while SCDOT crews are continuing to repair the road. The crew tells News 19 they’re having to take out all the asphalt and relay a new foundation for the road. The crew says it could take weeks before the road is ready to be reopened.

The mayor of Dillion, Todd Davis, says the town has a long road to recovery.

“It’s tough. It’s tough for the people who have nothing. Hopefully FEMA is going to cut some of the red tape, come in, and give them a head start, a little push to give them some hope. To give them some life. Some light. To see some at the end of the tunnel down the road but it isn’t there yet,” explained Davis.

Stores in Dillon not only had to battle the flood waters, but also people looting from their business. Davis says a dually truck crashed into a pawn store.

The mayor also says that the police were able to catch the suspects and arrest them. Davis says the owner doesn't’t know if the store can continue to stay open because of all the damage.

Officials say insurance companies are working with the store to help them recover and a lot of people in the county depend on the shop.

