Businesses look forward to much-needed win during USC's first home game

While the game goes on, business owners around The Williams-Brice Stadium say the first home game will be a huge boost for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks are looking to pick up a win against the Tennessee Volunteer on Saturday when they finally start the season after the SEC pushed back the usual start of the season.

While the game goes on, business owners around Williams-Brice Stadium say they will be looking for a much-needed win in business this weekend.

"We've certainly been waiting for business to boom again," said Doc's BBQ co-owner Jesse Bullard. It's been slow due to the pandemic, but we are thankful for the needed business."

The University of South Carolina is restricting how many fans can attend the games and discouraging tailgates near the stadium this season. However, that isn't stopping Doc's BBQ from helping football fans enjoy their favorite team.

"There is no better food to do that with BBQ, chicken wings, ribs, and other food Doc's offers," said Bullard. "We are hoping folks take advantage of that, whether it's at the restaurant, their tailgate or at their homes."

Football season kicks off this weekend! Order up some of our BBQ and fixings to go—we’ll have them ready for you and your at-home tailgate. Posted by Doc's Barbeque and Southern Buffet on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Other businesses, including River Rat Brewery, are also preparing for the big game. River Rat's brewmaster says football brings hope of normalcy.

"We are very excited, but also feel there are some responsibilities as a business and a place people will gather for this game," explained Drew Walker.

Like other businesses, that responsibility means half capacity, requiring to wear a face mask, and abiding by proper social distancing guidelines. Walker says folks won't have to go home empty-handed if the brewery is full.

"While we are expecting a ton of people, we are also taking safety precautions," said Walker. "If our tables are full, we are allowing people to purchase to go six-packs of beers."

Good Morning Cola! The sun is finally supposed to come out and play today! There’s a high of 70, which is the perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors and watch some football! Come see us from Noon till 10 pm! Posted by River Rat Brewery on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Seawell's Catering is also having a game day viewing party. Space is limited, and reservations are strongly encouraged to save your spot.

Attention all Gamecocks...Seawell’s will be open for Gameday parking, as well as having our very own watch party! We... Posted by Seawell's Catering on Tuesday, September 15, 2020