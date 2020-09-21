Businesses look forward to much-needed win during USC's first home game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks are looking to pick up a win against the Tennessee Volunteer on Saturday when they finally start the season after the SEC pushed back the usual start of the season.
While the game goes on, business owners around Williams-Brice Stadium say they will be looking for a much-needed win in business this weekend.
"We've certainly been waiting for business to boom again," said Doc's BBQ co-owner Jesse Bullard. It's been slow due to the pandemic, but we are thankful for the needed business."
The University of South Carolina is restricting how many fans can attend the games and discouraging tailgates near the stadium this season. However, that isn't stopping Doc's BBQ from helping football fans enjoy their favorite team.
"There is no better food to do that with BBQ, chicken wings, ribs, and other food Doc's offers," said Bullard. "We are hoping folks take advantage of that, whether it's at the restaurant, their tailgate or at their homes."
Other businesses, including River Rat Brewery, are also preparing for the big game. River Rat's brewmaster says football brings hope of normalcy.
"We are very excited, but also feel there are some responsibilities as a business and a place people will gather for this game," explained Drew Walker.
Like other businesses, that responsibility means half capacity, requiring to wear a face mask, and abiding by proper social distancing guidelines. Walker says folks won't have to go home empty-handed if the brewery is full.
"While we are expecting a ton of people, we are also taking safety precautions," said Walker. "If our tables are full, we are allowing people to purchase to go six-packs of beers."
Seawell's Catering is also having a game day viewing party. Space is limited, and reservations are strongly encouraged to save your spot.
Win or lose, fans and businesses will be cheering on the Gamecocks during this year's SEC schedule.