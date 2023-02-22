Several businesses moving in downtown Columbia result in lane changes, less parking

The Good Life Café will be moving to Taylor Street, while The Hotel Trundle expands to Main.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just days after an announcement of the "Busted Plug" being moved, more changes downtown have come to light.

News19 noticed that Taylor Street was being cut down to one lane going Eastbound, along with almost all parking meters on the street closed.

The city says the construction is for private development, installing a water service tap, and pavement work is scheduled. It's all for the businesses moving into the empty storefronts beside Hotel Trundle.

"I think for a long time we've been trying to encourage others to develop outside of the main street, main street proper, it's gotten a lot of attention over the past few years, a lot of positive developments going, and as we hope those developments are pushing East and West," said President and CEO for Main Street District Matt Kennell.

"The Middleton family has purchased 2 buildings on that block where we're seeing new shops go in, and they also are actually moving the good life café and expanding it with a new location on Taylor Street, so in between Main and The Hotel Trundle there will be at least two new business," he adds.

Not only are businesses moving to Taylor Street, but several are moving to Main Street.

"Hotel Trundle is doing so well they are developing 6 more rooms, above the duck inn location on Main Street. The Robinson Room is moving from below The Grand and having its own location in The Good Life Café old location," he added.